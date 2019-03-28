Detroit police seek missing 54-year-old Detroit man last seen on city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 54-year-old man who was last seen on the city's west side.

Keith Fielder was was seen around 11 a.m. March 21 in the area of Grand River Avenue and Schaefer Highway, police said.

Fielder is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build and weighs 160-180 pounds. He has curly black hair, a partial goatee, dark brown eyes and scar near his right eye.

Fielder was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black, short, waist-length jacket and a black hooded sweatshirt underneath the jacket.

He is in good physical condition but suffered a brain injury in the past, police said.

Anyone who has seen Fielder is asked to call the Detroit Police's Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

