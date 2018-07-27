Detroit police seek missing 60-year-old partially blind woman who has early stages of dementia

DETROIT - Police are looking for Carlene Lewis, a 60-year-old woman who is blind in one eye and is in the early stages of dementia.

Lewis was last seen leaving her home at about 5 p.m Thursday.

Carlene left her home in the 20500 block of Westmoreland Road on foot and has yet to return. A witness told police that Lewis may have gotten into a white truck near the intersection of 8 Mile and Evergreen roads at about 7 p.m..

Lewis stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweats and a red scarf with pink hearts.

Anyone who has seen Carlene Lewis or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

