Detroit police seek missing 61-year-old man with mental condition last seen Friday

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 61-year-old man with a mental condition who was last seen Friday morning.

According to authorities, Reynaldo Medina was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 4000 block of Cecil Street.

Medina's caretaker said he has been known to wander in the area of Michigan Avenue and Martin Street.

He is reportedly in good physical condition but has not taken his medication for his mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

