Detroit police seek missing 61-year-old man with mental illnesses

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man who suffers from mental illnesses.

Eric Raymond Harris was last seen by his nephew at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of Burt Road on Detroit's west side.

Harris is described as 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 170 to 180 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion and a full gray beard. He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, dark gray jogging pants with a white and blue patch on the right side and worn-out gym shoes.

Harris is in good physical condition, but suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, officials said.

Anyone with information about Harris is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600 or 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.