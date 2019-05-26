Detroit police seek missing 64-year-old man with mental conditions last seen Saturday

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 64-year-old man with a mental condition who was last seen Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Glenn Jones was last seen about 5:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Euclid Steet.

Jones' mother is concerned because he hasn't had his medication in a few days.

He is reportedly in good physical condition but has mental health conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

