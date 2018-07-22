Detroit police seek missing 65-year-old man with schizophrenia

DETROIT - Police are searching for a man who has schizophrenia and takes medication daily.

According to authorities, Ronald Gibson, 65, was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 17100 block of Mark Twain Street. He was wearing gray pants, a gray shirt and black and blue running shoes.

This is not the first time Gibson has gone missing.

Anyone who has seen Gibson is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

