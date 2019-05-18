Detroit police seek missing 66-year-old woman with dementia

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 66-year-old woman who was last seen Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, Mahasanah Muhammad was last seen at about 4 p.m. in the 9800 block of West Outer Drive. She was wearing a pink and gray North Face jacket and blue jeans.

She is reportedly in good physical condition but suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

