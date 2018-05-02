Detroit police seek missing 72-year-old woman with dementia, Alzheimer's

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman who was last seen at her home on the city's west side.

Ernestine Williams was seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 20000 block of Pierson Street, police said.

Williams' daughter left the house around 10 a.m. and returned at 12:30 p.m. to find her mother missing.

Williams is in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's.

Williams was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and hot pink pants. She was carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-5800, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.