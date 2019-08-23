Detroit police seek missing 76-year-old man last seen on city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 76-year-old man last seen Thursday on the west side.

Police said Floydell Griffith Sr.'s son saw him about 6 p.m. in the 9000 block of Strathmoor Street. His son went to Griffith's room and noticed he was missing, police said.

Only a photo of Griffith was provided.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5200 or 313-596-5240.

