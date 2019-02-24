Detroit police seek missing 79-year-old woman with dementia

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 79-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, Peggy Hodges was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. when her daughter dropped her off at a friend's house in the 11000 block of Glenfield Avenue. She was supposed to be picked up for church Sunday morning but got into an argument and left the location on foot.

Hodges' family is concerned for her safety since she has dementia. She is reportedly in good physical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900 or 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

