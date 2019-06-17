Detroit police seek missing 92-year-old man seen leaving home Sunday night

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 92-year-old man who was seen leaving his home Sunday night.

Cheddrick Alford was seen around 9 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 11000 block of Faust Avenue on the city's west side.

Family members said they're concerned because he doesn't usually drive at night.

Alford was seen driving his brown 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis with license plate DUV-9428.

Alford is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 245 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion and salt-and-pepper hair. He was wearing a black hat with a D on the front, a black jacket, a white and blue striped shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Officials said Alford is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Alford or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

