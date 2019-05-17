Detroit police seek missing boy, 11, who ran away from bus stop

DETROIT - An 11-year-old boy is missing after running away Thursday, Detroit police said.

Antonio Williams was last seen by his brother just after 3:30 p.m. when they got off a school bus near 6 Mile Road and Winthrop Street. Williams told his brother he was running away because he thought he would be disciplined.

Williams was supposed to head home to the 17000 block of Mansfield Street, but he ran north on Winthrop Street. He has never been missing before.

Williams is black with a medium-brown complexion and short black hair. He stands 4 feet, 9 inches and weighs 78 pounds. He was last seen wearing a school uniform that is a white shirt, navy tie, tan pants and black shoes.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5840.

