Detroit police seek missing man who has depression, may be suicidal

DETROIT - A missing Detroit man's family said he has depression and may be suicidal.

Kenneth Taylor-Riser, 30, was last seen in the 3500 block of St. Antoine Street about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Taylor-Riser is black with a dark complexion, beard and short hair. He stands 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants and black Nike Air Force One shoes.

He is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information about Taylor-Riser's whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit Police Third Precinct at 313-596-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

