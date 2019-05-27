Detroit police seek missing man with mental health conditions

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing man with mental health issues who was last seen Sunday.

Michael Sexton, 59, was last seen about noon in the 14700 block of Lappin Street.

Sexton is described as white with a light complexion and brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue sleeveless T-shirt, gray jogging pants and a brown coat.

Sexton is in good physical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

