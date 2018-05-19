Detroit police seek missing mother, 2 young children last seen at gas station Friday night

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a mother and her two children after being reported missing Friday night.

Here's the information from the Detroit Police Department:

Ashley Forehand, and her two children Amiry and Autum Robinson were reportedly last seen by the children’s father, Demell Robinson on May 18, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m. at a gas station located in the 8300 block of Woodward.

Demell reported that he met Ashley at the location to give her food and gas money.

Afterwards, she left the location in her Black, 2006, Jeep, Liberty, 1MEE42 with their two children inside and failed to come home. This is not the first time Mom has been missing.

Ashley Forehand is described as a 27-year old black female, 5’6”, 150 lbs., red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top, black spandex style shorts and white flip flop sandals.

Ashley is in good physical condition but suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar disorder.

Amari Robinson B/F/1 year old, brown eyes, brown curly hair, medium complexion. Unknown last seen clothing description.

Autum Robinson B/F/2 years old, brown eyes, black braided hair. Unknown last seen clothing description.

If anyone has seen Ashley Forehand, Amiry or Autum Robinson, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5201.

