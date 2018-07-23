Detroit police seek missing teen girl with memory loss, identity confusion

DETROIT - Police are looking for missing 18-year-old Dominique Wilcher.

Wilcher was last seen Sunday at approximately 10:00 a. m. leaving her home in the 11300 block of Plainview Avenue. She left to take her daily morning walk and did not returned and she has never gone missing before.

Wilcher is a 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and bright red glasses.

It has been reported that she suffers from a cognitive impairment which causes confusion, poor motor coordination, loss of short-term or long-term memory, identity confusion and impaired judgment.

Anyone who has seen Dominique Wilcher is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640.



