Detroit police seek missing teen who left home without permission

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a 15-year-old boy last seen Friday.

Police said Kanye Hunter-Spencer left his home in the 9600 block of Bramell Street about 6:30 p.m. without permission and never returned. His mother told police that he has left home without permission in the past.

Hunter-Spencer is black with a medium-to-dark brown complexion. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has a short Afro.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts and possibly white Adidas flip-flops.

Hunter-Spencer is known to frequent the area of Warren Avenue and Warwick Street and 7 Mile and Southfield roads.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640.

