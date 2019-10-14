Detroit police seek missing teen who needs breathing treatments

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who needs breathing treatments and hasn't been seen since Friday.

Police said Chase Boyce was last seen about 10:30 p.m.

Boyce is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has freckles, a tattoo on her left shoulder, and is wearing her hair in long, multicolored braids.

Boyce is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

