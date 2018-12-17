Detroit police seek missing teenage girl Dream Childress

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing teenage girl who was last seen Wednesday.

Detroit police said Dream Childress' stepfather last saw her at about 8 a.m. when he dropped her off at school. When he went to pick her up from school, she never came to his car. School staff said she had attended all of her classes.

Dream is described as a teenage girl with a brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a red collared T-shirt, beige pants and black boots.

She is considered to be in good physical condition, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.



