Detroit police seek missing woman who is mentally challenged

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a missing woman who is mentally challenged.

Jalonda Crook, 20, was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 20400 block of Irvington Street. Police said Crook's family is concerned for her safety because she has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has short, black, braided hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red, white and blue sweater and blue jeans.

Crook walks with a limp but otherwise is in good physical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about Crook's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

