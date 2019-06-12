Missing In Michigan

Detroit police seek pregnant teen who ran away during doctor's visit

Caregiver counselor concerned for Larissa Garza's safety

By Amber Ainsworth

Larissa Garza (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing pregnant teen who ran away during a doctor's visit Tuesday.

Police said Larissa Garza, 15, was last seen about 5:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of John R. Street.

More Headlines

Garza is 14 weeks pregnant and her caregiver counselor is concerned for her safety.

Garza is described as being Hispanic with reddish-colored hair and glasses. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, white pants with slits in the legs, dark-colored socks and sandals.

Police said she is in good physical condition but has behavioral issues.

Anyone with information about Garza's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5340.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.