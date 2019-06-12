Detroit police seek pregnant teen who ran away during doctor's visit

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing pregnant teen who ran away during a doctor's visit Tuesday.

Police said Larissa Garza, 15, was last seen about 5:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of John R. Street.

Garza is 14 weeks pregnant and her caregiver counselor is concerned for her safety.

Garza is described as being Hispanic with reddish-colored hair and glasses. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, white pants with slits in the legs, dark-colored socks and sandals.

Police said she is in good physical condition but has behavioral issues.

Anyone with information about Garza's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5340.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.