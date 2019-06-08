Detroit police seek teen girl who was gone when mother woke up

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a teen girl whose mother said she was gone when she woke up Friday morning.

Police said Shantel Morrow, 17, was last seen in the 8000 block of Birwood Street about midnight.

Morrow's mother said it's unusual for her daughter to leave and not contact her.

Morrow is black. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. She is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

