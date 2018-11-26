Detroit police seek missing woman, 39, who suffers from mental illness

Detroit police are looking for missing woman Kenyatta Drain, 39, who was last seen November 9, 2018. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT - Police in Detroit are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who reportedly suffers from mental illness.

Kenyatta Drain, 39, was last seen on Friday, November 9 in the 4000 block of St. Antoine Street, police said. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Drain is known to shop at gas stations in the area of Woodward Avenue and West 7 Mile Road, according to investigators. She occasionally goes back to her prior residence at an adult foster care center in the 400 block of West Savannah Street, police said.

Investigators said Drain was last seen wearing a black coat, gray hooded sweatshirt and pink shoes. She suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to police.

Anyone with information on Drain's whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1200.

