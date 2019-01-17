Detroit police seek woman missing for 2 years after argument at home on east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since Jan. 17, 2017.

Katrina Williams was last seen in the area of Faircrest and Chalmers streets on Detroit's east side.

Police said she left her home after getting into an argument and never returned. Her family is worried because they said they haven't seen or heard from her since Jan. 17, 2017.

Williams is known to frequent the area of Gratiot Avenue and Chene Street.

Williams is described as 52-years-old with a brown complexion. She is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740.

