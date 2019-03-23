Detroit police seeking 18-year-old who stormed out of home with weapon after argument

DETROIT - Police are looking for an 18-year-old who stormed out of a Detroit home with a weapon Thursday after an argument.

Police said Jason Singleton was last seen by his grandfather in the 4100 block of Vicksburg Street. When he left the home after a verbal altercation, he had his grandfather's weapon with him.

His family is concerned for his safety.

Police said Singleton is in good physical and mental condition.

He is described as black with a medium-brown complexion. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has a slim build. Singleton has a thin mustache and wears his hair in a short wave fade. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Singleton's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

