Detroit police seeking 77-year-old man who left home a week ago and never returned

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who told his neighbor he was going away for a few days May 25 and never returned home.

Thomas Ellis, 77, left his home in the 16000 block of Mansfield Street about 7:45 p.m. He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Ellis is described as black with salt-and-pepper-colored hair and a mustache. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and beige cargo pants.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

