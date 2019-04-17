Detroit police seeking legally blind woman who disappeared 3 weeks ago

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a legally blind woman who disappeared more than three weeks ago.

Mary Williams, 60, was last seen March 25 in the 4000 block of St. Antoine Street. Her family reported her missing April 1.

Williams is described as black with a medium brown complexion and light-colored eyes.

She is in fair physical condtion and good mental condition.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

