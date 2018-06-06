Detroit police seeking mentally challenged man who needs blood pressure medication

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing mentally challenged man who needs medication.

Leonard Parker, 61, was last seen by his caregiver Friday when he left the 19000 block of Sunset Street after an argument.

Parker needs medication for high blood pressure and he has kidney issues, police said. He does not have identification on him.

He is described as black with a medium brown complexion. He has short gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He walks with a limp.

Anyone with information about Parker's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

