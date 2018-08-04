Detroit police seeking missing man who suffers from dementia

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Police said Cornell Jackson, 71, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 18000 block of Hasse Street.

Jackson is black with a dark complexion. He stands about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140-150 pounds. He is bald with a black beard and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve khaki shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Jackson is in good physical condition.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1140.

