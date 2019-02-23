Detroit police seeking sisters, 2 and 4, taken by father without permission

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for two girls who were taken Friday by their father without permission.

Police said Kaiyesa Pittman, 2, and Kaiyanna Pittman, 4, were last seen in the 17000 block of Riopelle Street by their mother, Kiara Inman.

The girls' father, who is involved in a custody battle with their mother, took the girls and left in a black vehicle.

Kaiyesa and Kaiyanna are black. Kaiyesa was last seen wearing a multicolored knit hat, a pink coat, black pants and brown boots with butterflies on them. She had pink barrettes in her hair.

Kaiyanna was last seen wearing a white Hello Kitty hat, a white coat, blue jeans and black boots with stars and bows on them. She had black and white beads in her hair.

Anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140.

