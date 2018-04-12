Detroit police seeking woman, 68, with mental illnesses missing for more than a month

DETROIT - Detroit police are seeking a missing woman with mental illnesses who hasn't been seen or heard from since March 10.

Police said Helen Moore, 68, suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and depression. She also has seizures.

Moore told her daughter she was depressed when she spoke to her at 11:49 a.m. March 10. Her last known address was a hotel in the 16000 block of West 8 Mile Road.

Moore is black with a light complexion. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150-175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red jogging suit. She also goes by the names Annelle and Nelle.

Anyone with information about Moore's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1200.

