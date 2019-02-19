Detroit police want help finding 14-year-old girl who went missing from her home

DETROIT - Police are asking the public to help them locate a 14-year-old girl who was last seen by her mother Tuesday.

Radija Brissett was last seen at 9 p.m. in the 20000 block of Norwood Street in Detroit. Her mother said she was asleep when Brissett left the home. She noticed her daughter was gone at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Brissett has not been reported as missing before, according to police.

She is described by police as a 14-year-old girl, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 178 pounds. She has a light complexion, black eyes, long black weaved shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police's Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140.



