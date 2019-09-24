Detroit police want help finding 16-year-old girl missing since Sunday

DETROIT - Amariona Mayfield, 16, was last seen by her mother on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. in the 19900 block of Hanna Street and was discovered missing the next morning at 6 a.m.

Her mother reported that she went to sleep and when she woke up she found Mayfield gone. Mayfield is described by police as having a medium brown complexion, medium build, dark brown hair that is in long braids. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black and pink pinstripe shorts.

If anyone has seen Mayfield or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

