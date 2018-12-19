Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl

DETROIT - A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Madison Joyce was last seen in the 15700 block of Murray Hill Street at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by her twin sister. She has gone missing once in the past for a very short time, according to police.

She's described as 5 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black school uniform. She was wearing a pink coat with gray trim, black pants, black gym shoes and a black long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

