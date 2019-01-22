Detroit police want help finding missing 23-year-old woman last seen in December

DETROIT - Police are asking the public to help them find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since last month.

Lynnette Parker was last heard from when she spoke with her brother on the phone on Dec. 28, 2018, at 2:17 p.m. Her brother has not heard from her since, according to police.

Her brother said this is the first time she has gone missing and he's concerned for her safety.

Police describe Parker as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 136 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. It's possible she was wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, black leggings and a pink and white Fila gym shoes.

Police said Lynette is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information, is asked to call Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5540.

