Detroit police want help locating missing 37-year-old woman with developmental disorder

Police are asking for help in locating a missing 37-year-old woman with a developmental disorder.

Kristina Flick was last seen in the 8000 block of Second Street on Wednesday after looking for her hat and then leaving the area, according to police. Police did not give a time.

Flick is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a tan quilted jacket, blue jeans, black and white Nike shoes and carrying a multicolored bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at 313-596-1340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

