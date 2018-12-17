Detroit resident Carla Valpeoz goes missing in Peru, last seen Dec. 11

Detroit resident Carla Valpeoz,35, went missing this week while traveling around Cusco, Peru.

DETROIT - Detroit resident Carla Valpeoz,35, went missing this week while traveling around Cusco, Peru.

She was last seen on Dec. 11. Valpeoz was staying at the Pariwana Hostel in Cusco, according to Valpeoz's family.

Valpeoz is a community leader, social worker and author of "Visionless Adventures." She works and travels all around the world and is known as a brave trailblazer for the visually impaired.

She is 5 feet,1 inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is blind and travels using a cane.

Valpeoz missed her flights home and her phone is off. There has been no activity on her credit cards. She works at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn as a docent.

She may have been traveling in Cusco, Pisac, the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu and Rainbow Mountain.

A missing person flyer and photos from the day Valpeoz went missing have been circulated on the internet, on national TV and in Peru newspapers.

The embassies and police are investigating in an effort to find Valpeoz.

If you have any information call police.

A member of our AANM family, Carla Valpeoz, has gone missing while traveling in Peru. Carla has extremely low vision. She was last seen on December 12 at Pariwana Hostal in Cusco.

If you have any information, notify police + call/text Carlos at 210-326-8887 / c.valpeoz@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/pDfoo4bQzu — Arab American National Museum (@ArabAmericanMus) December 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.