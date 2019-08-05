Detroit teen goes missing after taking out trash, police say

DETROIT - Police are searching for 14-year-old Marsel Mayfield who was last seen at his home in the 8000 block of Second Avenue in Detroit around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Mayfield left the house after he was asked to take out the trash, police said. His mother said that he never came back inside the house afterward.

Mayfield is described as a black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has brown eyes, and a dark brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts, tall black socks with white strips along the top, and black flip flops. Mayfield has attention deficit hyperactivity.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1340.

