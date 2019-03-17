Detroit teen missing after argument with mom

DETROIT - Police are searching for a 14-year-old from Detroit who went missing Friday.

Marshay Wade was last seen Friday at 8:30 p.m. at her home in the 11000 block of Roxbury Street, after an argument with her mother.

Wade is described as a light-skinned black teen, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 165 pounds with long black box braids. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and pink high-top shoes.

Wade is in good health both physically and mentally.

If you have any information call police at 313-596-5900 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.



