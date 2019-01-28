Detroit teen who went missing Saturday found safe

Shirley Shelly was last seen Saturday.

DETROIT - Detroit police were searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Saturday at her high school in the 3000 block of east Lafayette Street at around 2:20 p.m. by her sister, who attends the school.

Shirley Shelly is described as a 16-year old black woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with shoulder-length black curly hair.

UPDATE: She has been found safe.

Shelly was last seen wearing a gray and turquoise jacket, green sweater, white Polo shirt, black and blue jeans and pink and yellow knee-high rubber boots.

Shelly is in good health.

If you have any information call police at 313-596-1140.

