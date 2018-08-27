Detroit teen with poor mental health reported missing

Cashmeire Spiller was last seen by her mother on Sunday night at the BP gas station on the corner of Kentucky and 7 Mile wearing a blue shirt, shorts, pink flip flops and a blue headscarf. She has went missing before.

DETROIT - The Detroit mother of a 15-year-old girl is asking for help locating the teen who suffers from poor mental health.

Cashmeire Spiller was last seen by her mother Nicole Spiller on Sunday night around 11:50 pm at the BP gas station on the corner of Kentucky and 7 Mile.

The teen is in good physical condition. She is 5’4, medium complexion with black hair tied in a ponytail. Spiller was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, pink flip flops and a blue headscarf. Spiller has went missing before.

If you have any information about Spiller’s disappearance please call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.



