Missing In Michigan

Detroit teen with poor mental health reported missing

Mother asks for assistance locating daughter

By Natasha Dado

Cashmeire Spiller was last seen by her mother on Sunday night at the BP gas station on the corner of Kentucky and 7 Mile wearing a blue shirt, shorts, pink flip flops and a blue headscarf. She has went missing before.

DETROIT - The Detroit mother of a 15-year-old girl is asking for help locating the teen who suffers from poor mental health.

Cashmeire Spiller was last seen by her mother Nicole Spiller on Sunday night around 11:50 pm at the BP gas station on the corner of Kentucky and 7 Mile.

The teen is in good physical condition. She is 5’4, medium complexion with black hair tied in a ponytail. Spiller was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, pink flip flops and a blue headscarf. Spiller has went missing before. 

If you have any information about Spiller’s disappearance please call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.
 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.