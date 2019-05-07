Detroit teenager missing after leaving home during dispute with family member

DETROIT - A Detroit teenager has been missing since this weekend after he left home during an argument with a family member, police said.

Charles Hands, 15, was last seen at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 17500 block of Murray Hill Street, according to authorities.

Charles got into a dispute with a family member, left his home and did not return, officials said.

This is not the first time he has gone missing, family members said.

Charles is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.

Charles was last seen wearing a red and black baseball cap that said "Be humble," a red T-shirt with No. 10 on it, tan khaki pants and gym shoes.

He is in good physical condition but suffers attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Charles or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

