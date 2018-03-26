Detroit teenager missing after mother wakes up to letter saying he didn't want to be home

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing after leaving a letter for his mother stating that he didn't want to be home.

Johnny Flores-Lopez was last seen by his mother at their home in the 9100 block of Longworth Street. Police said his mother woke up Sunday morning to a letter from Flores-Lopez, in which he said he didn't want to be home.

Flores-Lopez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has a medium complexion and brown, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white Air Force 1 gym shoes.

Flores-Lopez is in good mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5410.

