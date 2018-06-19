Detroit teenager who suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia missing

DETROIT - A 19-year-old man who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia is missing, according to Detroit police.

Jordan Ferrow was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 13200 block of Humphrey Street on Detroit's west side.

Ferrow was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark blue jeans, red, black and white Jordan gym shoes and a black backpack.

Ferrow is in good physical condition, but suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen Ferrow is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.