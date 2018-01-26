Missing In Michigan

Detroit woman missing for more than a year after leaving home during argument

Katrina Williams missing since Jan. 17, 2017

By Derick Hutchinson
Katrina Williams (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 52-year-old Detroit woman has been missing for more than a year since she was last seen January 2017 on the city's east side.

Police said Katrina Williams was last seen between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2017, in the area of Faircrest and Chalmers streets.

Katrina Williams (Photo courtesy of the Detroit Police Department)

Williams left her home after getting into an argument, police said. Her family is concerned because they haven't seen or heard from her since.

She is known to frequent the area of Gratiot Avenue and Chene Street, police said.

Williams is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740.

