Detroit woman missing for more than a year after leaving home during argument

DETROIT - A 52-year-old Detroit woman has been missing for more than a year since she was last seen January 2017 on the city's east side.

Police said Katrina Williams was last seen between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2017, in the area of Faircrest and Chalmers streets.

Williams left her home after getting into an argument, police said. Her family is concerned because they haven't seen or heard from her since.

She is known to frequent the area of Gratiot Avenue and Chene Street, police said.

Williams is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740.

