Detroit woman missing for more than month after leaving to meet friends in Westland

DETROIT - A Detroit woman has been missing for more than a month after she left Sandusky to meet some friends in Westland, police said.

Krystal Marie Miller, 40, was last seen July 5 by her friend in the Sandusky area.

Miller left the location to meet some friends in Westland and take a trip out of town, her friend said. It's unclear if she went on that trip, police said.

Miller's friend said she hasn't been seen or heard from since July 5 and hasn't answered her phone or posted on social media.

Officials said Miller is in good physical and mental condition.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has information on Miller's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

