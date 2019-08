DETROIT - A Detroit woman has been located safe Saturday after being missing for more than a month, police said.

Krystal Marie Miller was last seen July 5 by her friends in the Sandusky area.

Miller left the location to meet some friends in Westland and take a trip out of town, her friend said. It's unclear if she went on that trip, police said.

