Elderly man with dementia missing

DETROIT - A 75-year-old Detroit man with dementia is missing.

James Lunn was last seen by his mother on Aug. 31 around 3:30 p.m. in the 18800 block of Margareta Street. He went missing once two months ago but returned on his own three days later. Lunn was last seen wearing a blue and red jacket with khakis.

Lunn has been described as a black man with a dark complexion, 5 feet,8 inches tall, with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is in good physical condition.

If you have any information about his disappearance, call police at 313-596-5801.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.