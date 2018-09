DETROIT - A 75-year-old Detroit man with dementia who was missing since Aug. 31 has bee found safe.

James Lunn was last seen by his mother on Aug. 31 around 3:30 p.m. in the 18800 block of Margareta Street. He went missing once two months ago but returned on his own three days later. Lunn was last seen wearing a blue and red jacket with khakis.

He has been found and is OK.

