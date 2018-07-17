Endangered Missing Advisory cancelled after police locate 9-year-old Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. - An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for a 9-year-old Flint girl last seen at a beach.

UPDATE: MSP said the girl has been found. She is safe and in good condition, police said.

Ajanae Sherrod was last seen at Blue Bell Beach, located at 5500 Bray Road, wearing a black leopard-print bathing suit.

Police said that she was last seen with her cousin, and that she could be in danger because the cousin was threatening to kill herself.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been CANCELLED for 9 year-old AJANAE RAE SHERROD. She has been located. pic.twitter.com/lbY1PIfQ8t — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) July 17, 2018

What is an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA)?

Here is an explanation from Michigan State Police:

The EMA is used for cases involving missing persons that DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria. The EMA can be utilized for endangered missing persons of all ages. The EMA is a notification sent via email to media in the affected geographic region(s) with information about an endangered missing person, in hopes the media will publicize the information in an effort to enlist the public's help in locating the missing person.

An EMA can be issued when:

The circumstances of the endangered missing person DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria, but the person is missing under suspicious unexplained circumstances or the missing person is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions, or in the company of a potentially dangerous person or some other factor that may expose the person to serious harm or injury.

Public information is available that could assist in the safe recovery of the missing person.

